  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Lands' End Announces Participation in the 23rd Annual ICR Conference

January 05, 2021 | About: LE -2.69%

DODGEVILLE, Wis., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands’ End, Inc. ( LE) today announced that the Company will be participating in the 23rd Annual ICR Conference, held virtually, on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 with a fireside chat presentation at 3:30 PM Eastern Time.

The audio portion of the fireside chat presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed on the investor relations section of its website at http://investors.landsend.com. An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the presentation. In addition, the Company plans to post an investor presentation to the investor relations section of its website prior to the webcast.

About Lands' End, Inc.

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, on third party online marketplaces and through retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home.

Contacts:

Lands' End, Inc.
James Gooch
Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer
(608) 935-9341

Investor Relations:
ICR, Inc.
Jean Fontana
(646) 277-1214
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODEyMDM0MSMzOTA0MDAxIzIwMDM4OTE=
636b03d3-672b-44e2-8b75-a429f29cedb1

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)