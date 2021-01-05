Progenity to Present at the 2021 ICR Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. ( PROG), a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, today announced its participation in the 2021 ICR Conference. Harry Stylli, Ph.D., CEO, chairman of the board, and co-founder of Progenity, will present a company overview on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT).



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors section of the company’s website at progenity.com/presentations, with an archived replay available following the event.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity provides in vitro molecular tests designed to improve lives by providing actionable information that helps guide patients and physicians in making medical decisions during key life stages. The company applies a multi-omics approach, combining genomics, epigenomics, proteomics, and metabolomics to its molecular testing products and to the development of a suite of investigational ingestible devices designed to provide precise diagnostic sampling and drug delivery solutions. Progenity’s vision is to transform healthcare to become more precise and personal by improving diagnoses of disease and improving patient outcomes through localized treatment with targeted therapies. For more information on how Progenity is helping clinicians and patients prepare for life, please visit www.progenity.com.

