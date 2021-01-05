Serial Healthcare Entrepreneur Amir Belson, M.D. Joins Ceretrieve as Chairman

MISGAV, Israel, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceretrieve, a portfolio company of The Trendlines Group Ltd. (SGX: 42T) (OTCQX: TRNLY), a leading Israel- and Singapore-based investment group focused on high-growth medical and agrifood technologies, announced that it has appointed Amir Belson M.D. as chairman following the company's close of $1.5 million in funding.

Amir Belson M.D. is the founder of multiple medical device companies and brings rich experience in navigating healthcare companies from development to commercialization and M&A deals. He founded Neoguide Systems (robotic endoscopy), acquired by Intuitive Surgical in 2009, Vascular Pathways (vascular intervention), acquired by C R Bard in 2014, and Zipline Medical, (wound closure), acquired by Stryker in 2019. He also founded Qool Therapeutics, Radiaction Medical, Emboline, and Modular Surgical.

Ceretrieve concludes 2020 with a $1.5 million raise from Trendlines, Agriline (ultimately owned by a trust of which Vincent Tchenguiz is a discretionary beneficiary), The Israeli Innovation Authority and a private investor.

Ceretrieve's CEO Maysa Mustafa commented, "The current funding round will advance the company's efforts towards first in human clinical studies, planned for 2021, and a major milestone for Ceretrieve in providing a first pass neurothrombectomy system for ischemic stroke treatment.

We are very excited to have Dr. Amir Belson join Ceretrieve. Dr. Belson is a successful and well-known entrepreneur, with extensive business expertise. He will provide invaluable strategic and tactical direction for the company through our pivotal clinical studies and go to market plan."

Stroke is the second leading cause of death and the third leading cause of disability worldwide, occurring when blood flow to a part of the brain is reduced or cut off due to a blood clot which causes tissue death. Annually, 15 million people worldwide suffer a stroke. Of these, 5 million die and another 5 million are left permanently disabled, placing a burden on family and community. The size of the global thrombectomy devices market was worth USD 1.12 billion in 2020. This value is estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 7.4% and worth USD 1.6 billion by 2025.1

Ceretrieve has designed and developed a unique aspiration catheter with an expandable soft tip that enlarges its diameter from 6F to the clot size, to provide a powerful aspiration force and extract the clot in one piece from the first pass, restore blood flow and remove the clot while ingested inside the expandable soft tip. The catheter is designed to provide physicians with a safe, easy-to-use device to prevent dislodgement of clots (distal embolization), without compromising trackability during thrombectomy procedures for better treatment efficiency and to offer patients improved clinical outcomes. Ceretrieve products are protected with a strong IP portfolio.

Amir Belson, Ceretrieve' s Chairman, added, "Stroke is a leading cause of death and major cause of disability for adults in the United States. Ceretrieve presents a novel solution that I believe has the potential to become the winning ultimate solution. With strong IP protection and an excellent management team the future of the company looks very bright."

