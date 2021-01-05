Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company To Participate In The 2021 ICR Virtual Investor Conference

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) announced today that Gregory H. Trepp, President and Chief Executive Officer, Michelle O. Mosier, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and R. Scott Tidey, Senior Vice President, North America Marketing and Sales, will participate in the 23rd Annual ICR Investor Conference to be held virtually January 11-14, 2021.

The Company's presentation is scheduled for Monday, January 11, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:25 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the event. For more information about the conference, visit the conference website at www.icrconference.com.

About Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is a holding company for Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., a leading designer, marketer and distributor of a wide range of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. The Company's consumer brands include Hamilton Beach®, Proctor Silex®, Hamilton Beach® Professional, Weston® field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir® air purifiers, and Brightline™ personal care products. Hamilton Beach licenses the brands for Wolf Gourmet® countertop appliances and CHI® premium garment care products. Hamilton Beach markets the Bartesian® premium cocktail delivery system through an exclusive multiyear agreement. Commercial brands include Hamilton Beach Commercial® and Proctor Silex Commercial®. For more information about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, visit the Company's website at www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com .

