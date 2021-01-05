  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
AgroFresh Solutions to Present in the 23rd Annual ICR Virtual Conference

January 05, 2021 | About: NAS:AGFS -2.64%

PR Newswire

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 5, 2021

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGFS), a global leader in produce freshness solutions, announced today that its management team, including Jordi Ferre, Chief Executive Officer, and Graham Miao, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 23rd Annual ICR Virtual Conference, Inc. on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 1:30 PM ET.

AgroFresh (PRNewsfoto/AgroFresh Solutions, Inc.)

The presentation and related materials will be available to all interested parties through a live audio webcast accessible in the investor relations section of AgroFresh's website at www.agrofresh.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event has concluded.

About AgroFresh

AgroFresh (Nasdaq: AGFS) is a leading global innovator and provider of science-based solutions, data-driven technologies and experience-backed services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. For more than 20 years, AgroFresh has been revolutionizing the apple industry and has launched new innovative solutions in a variety of fresh produce categories from bananas to cherries and citrus to pears. AgroFresh supports growers, packers and retailers by providing post-harvest solutions across the industry to enhance crop values while conserving our planet's resources and reducing global food waste. Visit agrofresh.com to learn more.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agrofresh-solutions-to-present-in-the-23rd-annual-icr-virtual-conference-301200795.html

SOURCE AgroFresh Solutions, Inc.


