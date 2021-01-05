Theravance Biopharma To Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH), a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines, will webcast its presentation at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. PT/7:00 p.m. GMT). A webcast of the presentation may be accessed by visiting the "Investors" section of the Company's website at https://investor.theravance.com/events-and-presentations, and the replay will be archived for 30 days.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Our purpose is to create transformational medicines to improve the lives of patients suffering from serious illnesses. Our research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of our purpose, we apply insights and innovation at each stage of our business and utilize our internal capabilities and those of partners around the world. We apply organ-selective expertise to biologically compelling targets to discover and develop medicines designed to treat underserved localized diseases and to limit systemic exposure, in order to maximize patient benefit and minimize risk. These efforts leverage years of experience in developing lung-selective medicines to treat respiratory disease, including FDA-approved YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution indicated for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Our pipeline of internally discovered programs is targeted to address significant patient needs.

We have an economic interest in potential future payments from Glaxo Group Limited or one of its affiliates (GSK) pursuant to its agreements with Innoviva, Inc. relating to certain programs, including TRELEGY.

