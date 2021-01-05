  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
AerCap Signed Financing Transactions for Approximately $8.3 Billion and Leased, Purchased and Sold 179 Aircraft in 2020

January 05, 2021 | About: NYSE:AER -4.67%

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2021

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap") (NYSE: AER) has announced its major business transactions during the full year and fourth quarter 2020:

Full Year 2020 Transactions

  • Signed financing transactions for approximately $8.3 billion.
  • Signed lease agreements for 97 aircraft.
  • Purchased 36 new aircraft.
  • Executed sale transactions for 46 aircraft.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Transactions

  • Signed financing transactions for approximately $2.8 billion.
  • Signed lease agreements for 31 aircraft, including 9 widebody aircraft and 22 narrowbody aircraft.
  • Purchased 18 aircraft, including 12 Airbus A320neo Family aircraft, 1 Boeing 787-9 and 5 Embraer E2s.
  • Executed sale transactions for 12 aircraft, including 2 Airbus A320 Family aircraft, 2 Boeing 737NGs, 2 Boeing 737 Classics, 2 Boeing 757s, 3 Boeing 767-300ERs and 1 Boeing 777-300 from AerCap's owned portfolio.

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aircraft leasing with one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 200 customers in approximately 80 countries with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and has its headquarters in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Los Angeles, Singapore, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle and Toulouse.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements, estimates and forecasts with respect to future performance and events. These statements, estimates and forecasts are "forward-looking statements". In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors, including the impacts of, and associated responses to, the Covid-19 pandemic, that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information regarding AerCap and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.aercap.com and follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/aercapnv.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aercap-signed-financing-transactions-for-approximately-8-3-billion-and-leased-purchased-and-sold-179-aircraft-in-2020--301200885.html

SOURCE AerCap Holdings N.V.


