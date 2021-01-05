SMIC (SSE STAR MARKET: 688981, SEHK: 981, OTCQX: SMICY)
PR Newswire
SHANGHAI, Jan. 5, 2021
SHANGHAI, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Please join SMIC's earnings conference call.
The fourth quarter 2020 results will be released and available at http://www.smics.com/en/ after the close of trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) and Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) on Thursday, February 4, 2021.
CONFERENCE CALL / WEBCAST ANNOUNCEMENT DETAILS
DATE: Friday, February 5, 2020
TIME: 8:30 A.M. (Shanghai and Hong Kong)
7:30 P.M. (New York *please note that as this call is live, it will take place on Thursday, February 4th, 2021 EST)
WEBCAST:
The call will be webcast live with audio at:
http://www.smics.com/en/site/company_financialSummary
or https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2zpnux3o
DIAL-IN:
Teleconference call services are affected by the COVID-19, operator assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. You must preregister online in order to receive the dial-in numbers.
ONLINE REGISTRATION:
You may register for the conference call at: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8398227
Once preregistration has been complete, you will receive dial-in numbers, the passcode, and a unique registrant ID. To join the conference, dial the number you receive in the email, enter the passcode followed by your registrant ID, and you will join the conference instantly.
REPLAY:
Recording will be available approximately 1 hour after the event and it will be archived for replay at http://www.smics.com/en/site/company_financialSummary, for a period of 12 months following the webcast.
CONTACT:
Investor Relations
+86 21-2081-2804
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smic-announces-fourth-quarter-2020-webcast-conference-call-301200910.html
SOURCE Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation