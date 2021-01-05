CalAmp To Present at the Needham Growth Conference on January 14, 2021

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy, today announced its President and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Gardner, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Kurt Binder, are scheduled to participate at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference, which will be held as a virtual event. Management is scheduled to present at 1:15 pm. PT on Thursday, January 14, 2021 and will be available throughout the day to meet with investors attending the conference.

Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a meeting with management should email [email protected] or contact their Needham representative. A live webcast and archived replay of CalAmp's presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of CalAmp's website at www.calamp.com.

