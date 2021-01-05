John Tobin Appointed Chief Investment Officer of Dreyfus Cash Investment Strategies

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreyfus Cash Investment Strategies (Dreyfus CIS), a BNY Mellon Investment Management firm with $259.5bn in assets under management1, announced the appointment of John Tobin as Chief Investment Officer (CIO).

John brings to this role deep and broad money market industry expertise, including first-hand knowledge of Dreyfus CIS, where he began his career 30 years ago. John joins from J.P. Morgan, where he was most recently Managing Director, Global Head of Liquidity Portfolio Management, a position he held since 2001.

"This appointment marks a homecoming for John who, in addition to being steeped in CIS' strong heritage and investment philosophy, brings valuable experience managing clients' evolving needs through shifting market and regulatory environments on a global scale," said Stephanie Pierce, CEO of ETF, Index, and Cash Investment Strategies at BNY Mellon Investment Management. "We believe John will continue to build upon on our nearly 50-year history and BNY Mellon's leadership across the entire cash ecosystem to position our business for long-term growth."

"I am thrilled to return to the firm that provided me with my foundation in this industry," said John Tobin, CIO of Dreyfus CIS. "Dreyfus CIS is a storied brand and its money market offerings are a core component of BNY Mellon's suite of liquidity solutions."

As CIO, John is responsible for investment management and distribution of Dreyfus CIS' affiliated money market mutual funds and UCITS2, as well as the management of the firm's collective investment trusts. John will work closely with Stephanie, the firm's client base, and cash business partners across the BNY Mellon enterprise to continue to create innovative solutions and build upon the firm's established heritage as one of the leading providers of managed liquidity solutions.

Patricia Larkin, current CIO, will work closely with John to ensure a smooth transition and will leave the firm at the end of March 2021. BNY Mellon Investment Management thanks her for her significant contributions to the business and partnership with Dreyfus CIS' clients during her 40-year career with the firm.

About Dreyfus Cash Investment Strategies

With assets under management of $259.5 billion as of December 31, 2020, Dreyfus Cash Investment Strategies (Dreyfus CIS), a division of BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc., a subsidiary of BNY Mellon Investment Management, is one of the industry's leading institutional managers of money market strategies. The firm provides institutional investors and intermediaries access to a broad array of domestic and offshore money market funds in all major asset categories, including prime, treasury, U.S. government, and municipal. Each money market fund combines the strength of our tenured investment management team with fundamental credit research. Dreyfus CIS' investment professionals utilize an interactive, team-based decision-making approach that strives to deliver sound results in various market cycles. Additional information on Dreyfus Cash Investment Strategies is available on www.dreyfus.com.

About BNY Mellon Investment Management

BNY Mellon Investment Management is one of the world's largest investment firms, with US $2 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020. Through an investor-first approach, the firm brings to clients the best of both worlds: specialist expertise from eight investment firms offering solutions across every major asset class, backed by the strength, stability, and global presence of BNY Mellon, one of the world's most trusted investment partners. Additional information on BNY Mellon Investment Management is available on www.bnymellonim.com.

BNY Mellon Investment Management is a division of BNY Mellon, which has US $38.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration as of September 30, 2020. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of the Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Media Contacts:

Courtney Woolston

BNY Mellon Investment Management

212-635-6027

[email protected]

Not FDIC Insured. Not Bank Guaranteed. May Lose Value.

This information should not be construed as investment advice or the recommendation for any particular investment. Please consult a legal, tax or financial professional in order to determine whether an investment product or service is appropriate for a particular situation. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form without express written permission.

BNY Mellon is the corporate brand for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Dreyfus Cash Investment Strategies (Dreyfus CIS) is a division of BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc., a registered investment adviser. Dreyfus Cash Solutions is a division of BNY Mellon Securities Corporation, a registered broker dealer and the distributor for the BNY Mellon Family of Funds. BNY Mellon Investment Management is one of the world's leading asset management organizations and one of the top U.S. wealth managers, encompassing BNY Mellon's affiliated investment management firms, wealth management services and global distribution companies.

1 As of December 31, 2020

2 Undertakings for Collective Investment In Transferable Securities – "UCITS" – Not available to U.S. Persons

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/john-tobin-appointed-chief-investment-officer-of-dreyfus-cash-investment-strategies-301201017.html

SOURCE BNY Mellon Investment Management