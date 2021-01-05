  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
MIND Technology Declares Cash Dividend on its 9.00% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock

January 05, 2021 | About: NAS:MIND -1.34%

PR Newswire

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 5, 2021

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Technology, Inc. ("MIND" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MIND) announced today that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 9.00% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock ("Series A Preferred Stock") for the fourth quarter of its fiscal year ending January 31, 2021.

In accordance with the terms of the 9.00% Series A Preferred Stock of the Company, the Board of Directors has declared a Series A Preferred Stock cash dividend of $0.5625 per share for the quarterly period that began on November 1, 2020 and ends on January 31, 2021. The dividend on the Series A Preferred Stock is payable on January 31, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on January 15, 2021. The Series A Preferred Stock is currently listed on the Nasdaq and trades under the ticker symbol "MINDP".

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc. provides technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, MIND Technology has a global presence with key operating locations in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia and the United Kingdom. Its Klein and Seamap units design, manufacture and sell specialized, high performance sonar and seismic equipment.

Contacts:

Rob Capps, Co-CEO


MIND Technology, Inc.


936-291-2277




Ken Dennard / Zach Vaughan


Dennard Lascar Investor Relations


713-529-6600


[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mind-technology-declares-cash-dividend-on-its-9-00-series-a-cumulative-preferred-stock-301200774.html

SOURCE MIND Technology, Inc.


