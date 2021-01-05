AcuityAds to Present at 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSX: AT) (OTCQX: ACUIF) ("AcuityAds" or "Company"), a technology leader that provides targeted digital media solutions enabling advertisers to connect intelligently with audiences across digital advertising channels, today announced that Tal Hayek, Co-Founder and CEO, will be presenting at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 11th from 2:00pm – 2:40pm EST.

The 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference, to be held January 11th – 15th, will provide institutional, private equity and venture capital investors with access to growth companies from a broad range of industries including communications & enterprise infrastructure; healthcare; industrial technology; Internet, entertainment & consumer; semiconductors & semiconductor equipment; and software & services.

To register for the conference and schedule a one-on-one meeting with AcuityAds, contact your representative at Needham & Company.

