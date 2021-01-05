Ansys Announces Winners of 2020 Art of Simulation Competition

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Ansys announces winners of its inaugural Art of Simulation competition

The competition commemorates Ansys' 50th anniversary and showcases how engineers are using simulation to shape future innovations

The six winning entries of the first annual Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) Art of Simulation competition showcase how engineers are using Ansys' cutting-edge simulation solutions to solve critical engineering challenges. The competition, which was launched to commemorate the company's 50th anniversary, asked Ansys software users to share their most aesthetically pleasing simulation images to demonstrate the art that emerges from science.

The winning images range from the radiation patterns of the most complex fighter aircraft radar system to an analytical approach to improving kidney dialysis.

Internal judges narrowed down more than 200 submissions to select finalists across six categories for public voting. More than 3,600 votes were cast across the categories of 3D design, electromagnetics, structures, fluids, healthcare and multiphysics.

Art of Simulation Winners:

Healthcare:

Tamás Büki, CTO at YourAnastomosis, simulated the changes occurring in the walls of an artery used for kidney dialysis to better understand the changes seen during microscopic analysis of the artery tissue.

Structures:

Boukhssas Salim, a mechanical engineering student at the Mohammadia School of Engineers in Morocco , studied the structural deformation of a train disc brake to minimize brake distortion during operation and improve safety.

Fluids:

Rituja Kulkarni, CFD research assistant at the University of Cincinnati , analyzed the airflow in her apartment by simulating the wind entering through a window and balcony door, along with the effect of a rotating ceiling fan.

3D Design:

Rodrygo Karassawa Zanoni, senior specialist engineer with FEM3D, analyzed the structural stress and deformation of a jacket seafastening.

Electromagnetics:

Alexander Shalaby , a microwave design specialist at Meggitt Airframe Systems, simulated the radiation pattern of an active electronically scanned array radar with more than one thousand elements behind the nose cone of a fifth-generation fighter aircraft.

Multiphysics:

Rahul Singh , an engineer with BRP, used multiphysics simulations to account for heating, cooling, pressure and fatigue in the development of a 300 horsepower, two-stroke outboard marine engine.

"We were overwhelmed by the artistic expression of the images that emerged when engineers used simulation to solve their toughest challenges," said Lynn Ledwith, vice president and chief marketing officer at Ansys. "This first year of the Art of Simulation competition was a tremendous success in terms of the number of high-quality submissions we received worldwide. The images showcased not only the winners' technical achievements, but also captured the beauty, art and imagination of their work."

View the Ansys Art of Simulation web page to see the winning images and learn more about the competition.

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where Ansys software played a critical role in its creation. Ansys is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, Ansys is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

