Encompass Health announces date of 2020 fourth quarter conference call

January 05, 2021 | About: NYSE:EHC -0.42%

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 5, 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today announced it will report results for its fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, 2020, after the market closes on Jan. 26, 2021. The Company will host an investor conference call at 9 a.m. ET on Jan. 27, 2021, to discuss its results.

(PRNewsfoto/Encompass Health Corporation)

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 877-587-6761 and giving the pass code 6192515. International callers should dial 706-679-1635 and give the same pass code. Please call approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure you are connected.

A live webcast of the conference call and an online replay of the conference call can be found on the Company's investor website at https://investor.encompasshealth.com.

About Encompass Health
As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility–based and home–based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 137 hospitals, 242 home health locations, and 83 hospice locations in 39 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high–quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contact:
Hillary Carnel | 205 970-5912
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Crissy Carlisle | 205 970-5860
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/encompass-health-announces-date-of-2020-fourth-quarter-conference-call-301200787.html

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.


