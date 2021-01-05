Atlas Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares

PR Newswire
LONDON, UK, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") (NYSE: ATCO) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on its common and preferred shares as follows:
Security
Ticker
Dividend per Share
Period
Record Date
Payment Date
Common
ATCO
$0.125
Oct. 1, 2020 - Dec. 31, 2020
January 20, 2021
February 1, 2021
Series D Preferred
ATCO PD
$0.496875
Oct. 1, 2020 -
Dec. 31, 2020
January 29, 2021
February 1, 2021
Series E Preferred
ATCO PE
$0.515625
Oct. 1, 2020 -
Dec. 31, 2020
January 29, 2021
February 1, 2021
Series G Preferred
ATCO PG
$0.5125
Oct. 1, 2020 -
Dec. 31, 2020
January 29, 2021
February 1, 2021
Series H Preferred
ATCO PH
$0.492188
Oct. 1, 2020 -
Dec. 31, 2020
January 29, 2021
February 1, 2021
Series I Preferred
ATCO PI
$0.50
Oct. 1, 2020 -
Dec. 31, 2020
January 29, 2021
February 1, 2021
About Atlas
Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in class owner and operator with a focus on deploying capital to create sustainable shareholder value. Atlas brings together an experienced asset management team with deep operational and capital allocation experience. We target long-term, risk adjusted returns across high quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. Our two portfolio companies, Seaspan Corporation and APR Energy Ltd. are unique, industry-leading operating platforms in the global maritime and energy spaces, respectively.
For more information visit atlascorporation.com.
