  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Atlas Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares

January 05, 2021 | About: NYSE:ATCO -2.03%

PR Newswire

LONDON, UK, Jan. 5, 2021

LONDON, UK, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") (NYSE: ATCO) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on its common and preferred shares as follows:

Logo: ATLAS (CNW Group/Atlas Corp.)

Security

Ticker

Dividend per Share

Period

Record Date

Payment Date

Common

ATCO

$0.125

Oct. 1, 2020 - Dec. 31, 2020

January 20, 2021

February 1, 2021

Series D Preferred

ATCO PD

$0.496875

Oct. 1, 2020 -

Dec. 31, 2020

January 29, 2021

February 1, 2021

Series E Preferred

ATCO PE

$0.515625

Oct. 1, 2020 -

Dec. 31, 2020

January 29, 2021

February 1, 2021

Series G Preferred

ATCO PG

$0.5125

Oct. 1, 2020 -

Dec. 31, 2020

January 29, 2021

February 1, 2021

Series H Preferred

ATCO PH

$0.492188

Oct. 1, 2020 -

Dec. 31, 2020

January 29, 2021

February 1, 2021

Series I Preferred

ATCO PI

$0.50

Oct. 1, 2020 -

Dec. 31, 2020

January 29, 2021

February 1, 2021

About Atlas

Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in class owner and operator with a focus on deploying capital to create sustainable shareholder value. Atlas brings together an experienced asset management team with deep operational and capital allocation experience. We target long-term, risk adjusted returns across high quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. Our two portfolio companies, Seaspan Corporation and APR Energy Ltd. are unique, industry-leading operating platforms in the global maritime and energy spaces, respectively.

For more information visit atlascorporation.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlas-declares-quarterly-dividends-on-common-and-preferred-shares-301200378.html

SOURCE Atlas Corp.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)