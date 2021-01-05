  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
InMode to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference

January 05, 2021 | About: NAS:INMD -2.4%

PR Newswire

YOKNEAM, Israel, Jan. 5, 2021

YOKNEAM, Israel, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, announced today that Mr. Moshe Mizrahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer will present virtually at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 8:30 am EST.

InMode Logo (PRNewsfoto/InMode)

To schedule a meeting please contact your Needham salesperson or Miri Segal at [email protected].

A live webcast of the presentations will be available to the public at: https://inmodemd.com/investors/. The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation.

About InMode

InMode (Nasdaq: INMD) is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio-frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically-accepted minimally-invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology.

For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1064477/InMode_Logo.jpg

Investor Relations Contact:
Miri Segal-Scharia
MS-IR LLC
[email protected]
+1-917-607-8654

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inmode-to-present-at-the-23rd-annual-needham-growth-conference-301200415.html

SOURCE InMode Ltd.


