Cadent to Expand Automated Addressable Linear and VOD Advertising Platform across Europe with Liberty Global

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadent, the advanced TV platform company, announced today the expansion of its addressable advertising management platform in Europe in partnership with Liberty Global, one of the world's leading converged video, broadband and communications companies. Cadent has now expanded its automated addressable linear and VOD Advertising Platform into Liberty Global's Irish footprint, Virgin Media Ireland, with its continental European markets to follow starting in 2021.

Cadent and Liberty Global's partnership began in 2019 when Cadent deployed its platform in the UK on behalf of Virgin Media as part of the Sky AdSmart program, powering addressable advertising across both linear and on-demand in millions of homes.

Cadent's platform allows advertisers to use the best of TV – the scale and engagement of live and on-demand television that builds brands – with the best of digital advertising, including sophisticated targeting and attribution capabilities. Through this unique innovation, Liberty Global can offer a truly scaled alternative to the digital and social media advertising.

In particular, Cadent's solution enables advertisers to target households by using anonymized data in a GDPR-compliant manner. As third-party cookies are phased out and consumer privacy becomes even more of a priority to the industry, this approach provides advertisers the opportunity to reach strategic audiences in a trusted environment.

"In the increasingly complex digital advertising marketplace, advertisers require access to high quality data to target their audiences in brand-safe environments beyond the walled gardens," said Sam Tomlinson, partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers and part of the team that produced the ISBA and PwC Programmatic Supply Chain Transparency Study, which proposed steps toward supply chain transparency and accountability.

"This integration delivers another big part of Liberty Global's continued commitment to linear and on demand addressable advertising to support our content partners and provide a better viewing experience for our customers," said Pieter Vervoort, VP Product, Entertainment, Liberty Global. "Cadent is providing a sophisticated solution that shows a clear way forward for TV platforms and broadcasters."

"As the leading independent advanced TV platform, Cadent is focused on bringing proven, scalable and sophisticated data and advertising solutions to platform operators, broadcasters and advertisers," said Keith Kryszczun, SVP of Global Platform Sales, Cadent. "This expansion reaffirms our commitment to innovation through our technology partnership with Liberty Global, which has brought demonstrable success to the TV industry and our respective partners over the years."

About Liberty Global:

Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) is one of the world's leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, with operations in seven European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Telenet, UPC, the combined Sunrise UPC, as well as VodafoneZiggo, which is owned through a 50/50 joint venture. Our substantial scale and commitment to innovation enable us to invest in the infrastructure and digital platforms that empower our customers to make the most of the digital revolution.

Liberty Global delivers market-leading products through next-generation networks that connect customers subscribing to 50 million broadband, video, fixed and mobile telephony services across our brands. We also have significant investments in ITV, All3Media, ITI Neovision, LionsGate, the Formula E racing series and several regional sports networks.

For more information, please visit www.libertyglobal.com

About Cadent

Cadent powers the evolution of TV brand advertising. Cadent provides marketers, agencies, operators, and media owners with data-driven solutions for buying and selling TV advertising. By connecting brands with national TV audiences across cable, broadcast and OTT, Cadent's technology improves efficiencies and boosts the results of linear, addressable, and cross-screen campaigns. For more information, visit www.cadent.tv or follow @CadentTV.

