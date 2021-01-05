  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Consumers Energy Foundation Makes Over $480,000 in Grants to Help Michigan Nonprofits with COVID-19 Relief

January 05, 2021 | About: NYSE:CMS -2.29%

PR Newswire

JACKSON, Mich., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumers Energy Foundation today announced over $480,000 in grants to help Michigan nonprofits provide critical help to communities across Michigan. The Foundation has now provided $5.4 million in direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic since March.

Consumers Energy Logo (PRNewsFoto/Consumers Energy)

"Consumers Energy is committed to being part of the solution as Michiganders work toward brighter days ahead this year," said Garrick Rochow, Consumers Energy's president and CEO. "These are extraordinary times, and we are humbled to play a part in supporting organizations that are doing so much for our communities."

The Consumers Energy Foundation grants support those working on the front lines to directly meet basic needs such as food and shelter. They include $200,000 for the Food Bank Council of Michigan to address food insecurity, including mobile food distributions across the state.

Other grants:

  • Community Economic Development Association of Michigan$100,000
  • Greater Lansing Food Bank's Building Hope Campaign – $50,000
  • Start Garden (Grand Rapids) – $30,000
  • Macomb County Rotating Emergency Shelter Team (MCREST) – $25,000
  • Community Homeworks (Kalamazoo) – $15,000
  • Nonprofit Network (Jackson) – $15,000
  • Degage Ministries (Grand Rapids) – $10,000
  • Devereaux Memorial Library (Grayling) – $10,000
  • Trauma Recovery Associates (Kalamazoo) – $10,000
  • Disability Services Resource Center (Bay City) – $5,000
  • Motherly Intercession (Flint) – $5,000
  • Urban Roots (Grand Rapids) – $5,000
  • Open Door Outreach Center (Oakland County) – $2,500

Consumers Energy has helped Michigan residents and small businesses in various ways since the pandemic started in March. The company offered $12 million in direct assistance to help customers with bills if they were affected by the pandemic.

About $2.5 million in Foundation grants have supported small businesses, and the company's "Our Town" campaign put another $850,000 into communities through gift cards for local shopping.

"With the first vaccines now being distributed, we're hopeful Michigan and the nation will defeat the pandemic this year. We also know we and others can't let up in our effort to stay safe and support each other," Rochow said. "These new dollars from our Foundation will help thousands of people in many communities, and we'll continue to look for ways we can do more."

The Consumers Energy Foundation is the charitable arm of Consumers Energy. The Foundation enables communities to thrive and grow by investing in what's most important to Michigan — its people, our planet and Michigan's prosperity. For more information, visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/foundation.

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consumers-energy-foundation-makes-over-480-000-in-grants-to-help-michigan-nonprofits-with-covid-19-relief-301200773.html

SOURCE Consumers Energy


