Pharvaris Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of David Meeker, M.D., as Chair and Robert Glassman, M.D., as Director

ZUG, Switzerland, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharvaris, a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications, today announced two key appointments to its Board of Directors: David Meeker, M.D., as Chair and Robert Glassman, M.D., as Director. Dr. Meeker currently serves as the President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM). Dr. Glassman currently serves as a Public Equity Venture Partner at OrbiMed Advisors.

"Both David and Robert are incredibly talented, passionate and admired industry leaders," said Berndt Modig, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Pharvaris. "I look forward to partnering with David and Robert and leveraging their guidance in the months and years ahead as we execute on our strategy to improve treatment options for patients with HAE and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications. David's experience in rare disease drug development and commercialization will be instrumental as we continue to progress our clinical programs. Robert will provide valuable financial insights to our team, in support of our corporate goals."

Prior to joining Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Meeker served as President and Chief Executive Officer of KSQ Therapeutics, Inc. from 2017 to 2020. Prior to joining KSQ, Dr. Meeker worked at Sanofi Genzyme from 2011 to 2017, in a variety of roles, including as President and Chief Executive Officer of Genzyme, a Sanofi Company, as a member of Sanofi's Executive Committee, and as Executive Vice President and Head of Sanofi Genzyme, Sanofi's specialty care unit with responsibility for rare diseases, multiple sclerosis, oncology and immunology franchises. Prior to joining Genzyme, Dr. Meeker was Director of the Pulmonary Critical Care Fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Meeker has served as a Director of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. since November 2015 and as its Chairman since April 2017. Dr. Meeker has served as Chair of Trevi Therapeutics since 2017. He also served as a Director of MyoKardia, Inc. until its acquisition by Bristol Myers Squibb. Dr. Meeker holds a medical degree from the University of Vermont Medical School and completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School in 2000.

Dr. Robert Glassman returned to OrbiMed Advisors in January 2021 as the only venture partner in public equity; he had been a private equity partner 2009-10. Dr. Glassman had been a senior investment banker for 17 years, at Merrill Lynch for the majority of his career, and as Vice Chairman at Credit Suisse since 2015. Earlier in his career, Dr. Glassman was with Merrill Lynch Global Private Equity, where he oversaw a very successful healthcare portfolio, and at McKinsey & Co, where he consulted for a wide range of clients within their Pharmaceutical and Medical Products practice. Dr. Glassman was a board-certified hematologist-oncologist who remains on the faculty of Weill Cornell as a Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine. He has co-authored numerous articles in peer-reviewed journals and spoken widely in industry and academic forums on clinical development, reimbursement, and data interpretation. Dr. Glassman received his AB magna cum laude from Harvard College and an MD from Harvard Medical School. He completed his residency in internal medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, and his fellowship in hematology and oncology at Weill Cornell. He also spent several years as a basic science investigator at Rockefeller University in the laboratory of Hidesaburo Hanafusa where he received Howard Hughes Medical Institute and American Cancer Society awards.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris is a clinical-stage company focused on bringing oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to patients. By targeting this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team is advancing new alternatives to injected therapies for all sub-types of HAE and other bradykinin-mediated diseases. The company brings together executives with a breadth of expertise across pharmaceutical development and rare disorders, including HAE. For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.

