DarioHealth's Digital Therapeutics Solution Selected as Employee Health Benefit by Self-Insured, Fortune 500 Subsidiary

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO), a pioneer in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market, announced today that the Company has entered into an agreement to provide its digital therapeutics solution to eligible employees of a subsidiary of a U.S. based Fortune 500 technology and engineering company. This agreement represents the first self-insured U.S. employer client secured through DarioHealth's previously announced partnership with Vitality Group.

The agreement, which includes Dario's diabetes and hypertension solution, is expected to begin enrolling members in January 2021. We believe that employees will benefit from Dario's unique therapeutic approach, which delivers adaptive, personalized experiences designed to drive behavior change through intuitive, clinically proven digital tools and coaching. These employees will join a community of tens of thousands of members who engage with Dario frequently to measurably improve their health.

"We are very pleased that our digital therapeutic solution has been selected by one of Vitality Group's clients," stated Rick Anderson, President and General Manager of North America. "We believe that this represents another employer that recognizes the benefits of our industry-leading chronic condition solutions, high level of member satisfaction, ease of integration and commitment to transparent approach to only charging for engaged members. We look forward to working with them to assist their members living with diabetes and hypertension to improve their health and thereby reducing the cost of care. This represents another significant step forward in our transformation to a Business-to-Business-to-Consumer (B2B2C) focused provider of digital therapeutics solutions, and we look forward to additional announcements in the near future."

"Helping employees manage chronic health issues such as diabetes and hypertension are critical to employers," said Kellien Bailey, Senior Director, Strategic Partnerships at Vitality Group. "To support these needs, we partnered with DarioHealth to incorporate their chronic conditions management programs into our Gateway Flex offering. We look forward to working with DarioHealth to help our clients achieve better, healthier outcomes."

About Vitality Group

Guided by a core purpose of making people healthier, Vitality is the leader in improving health to unlock outcomes that matter. By blending industry-leading smart tech, data, incentives, and behavioral science, we inspire healthy changes in individuals and their organizations. As one of the largest wellness companies in the world, Vitality brings a dynamic and diverse perspective through successful partnerships with the most forward-thinking insurers and employers. More than 20 million people in 26 markets engage in the Vitality program. For more information, visit www.vitalitygroup.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health. By delivering evidence-based interventions driven by connected devices, data, high-quality software, and coaching, the company makes the right thing to do the easy thing to do. The company's cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science, and software technology. Dario offers one of the highest-rated diabetes and hypertension solutions on the market; its highly engaging, user-centric MyDario™ mobile app is used regularly by tens of thousands of consumers worldwide. The company is rapidly expanding into new chronic conditions and geographic markets, using a performance-based approach to improve its users' health. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. (the "Company") related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate," or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it states its belief that employees will benefit from its unique therapeutic approach, which delivers adaptive, personalized experiences designed to drive behavior change through intuitive, clinically proven digital tools and coaching, that this agreement represents another employer that recognizes the benefits of the Company's industry leading chronic condition solutions, high level of member satisfaction, ease of integration and commitment to transparent approach to only charging for engaged members and that the agreement represents another significant step forward in its transformation to a B2B2C focused provider of digital therapeutics solutions, and that it looks forward to additional announcements in the near future. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

