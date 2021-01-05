QuantumScape (QS) Investigation Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by QuantumScape Corporation ("QuantumScape" or the "Company") (NYSE: QS).

Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company issued false or misleading statements or failed to disclose information relevant to investors. On January 4, 2021, Seeking Alpha published an article highlighting several risks with QuantumScape's solid-state batteries that make it "completely unacceptable for real world field electric vehicles." Following this news, QuantumScape's stock price plummeted 40.84% on January 4, 2021.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are a QuantumScapeshareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ( [email protected] ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

