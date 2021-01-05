E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. Buys Pinduoduo Inc, BeiGene, Apple Inc, Sells GSX Techedu Inc, BEST Inc, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

Investment company E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Pinduoduo Inc, BeiGene, Apple Inc, XPeng Inc, Tesla Inc, sells GSX Techedu Inc, BEST Inc, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd.. As of 2020Q4, E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. owns 47 stocks with a total value of $289 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BGNE, AAPL, XPEV, TSLA, BEKE, ADBE, SBUX, NVDA, KC, LIT, SLV, DOYU, MCHI, ITB,

BGNE, AAPL, XPEV, TSLA, BEKE, ADBE, SBUX, NVDA, KC, LIT, SLV, DOYU, MCHI, ITB, Added Positions: PDD, TAL, NIO, AMZN, MSFT, HTHT, MSCI, GDS, GDX, MA, ZLAB, EDU, BZUN, ZTO,

PDD, TAL, NIO, AMZN, MSFT, HTHT, MSCI, GDS, GDX, MA, ZLAB, EDU, BZUN, ZTO, Reduced Positions: BABA, GSX, JD, BIDU, NTES, YUMC, GLDM, TCOM, VIPS, ATHM, BILI, IQ, TME, YY, WB, MOMO, JOBS,

BABA, GSX, JD, BIDU, NTES, YUMC, GLDM, TCOM, VIPS, ATHM, BILI, IQ, TME, YY, WB, MOMO, JOBS, Sold Out: BEST,

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 504,131 shares, 40.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.73% Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 123,687 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.32% JD.com Inc (JD) - 229,945 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94% NIO Inc (NIO) - 331,553 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.66% Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 72,538 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.42%

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. initiated holding in BeiGene Ltd. The purchase prices were between $221.31 and $316.61, with an estimated average price of $274.81. The stock is now traded at around $261.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $129.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.19 and $72.17, with an estimated average price of $37.51. The stock is now traded at around $44.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 44,172 shares as of 2020-12-31.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $729.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. initiated holding in KE Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $59 and $75.76, with an estimated average price of $66.42. The stock is now traded at around $57.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 25,391 shares as of 2020-12-31.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.91. The stock is now traded at around $485.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 65.32%. The purchase prices were between $71.4 and $179.11, with an estimated average price of $121.03. The stock is now traded at around $166.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 123,687 shares as of 2020-12-31.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 250.00%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3186.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 133.33%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $217.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 8,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Huazhu Group Ltd by 37.02%. The purchase prices were between $38.93 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $45.73. The stock is now traded at around $45.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 75,738 shares as of 2020-12-31.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. added to a holding in MSCI Inc by 114.29%. The purchase prices were between $340.68 and $446.53, with an estimated average price of $393.66. The stock is now traded at around $437.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. added to a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd by 23.82%. The purchase prices were between $80.67 and $99.02, with an estimated average price of $88.91. The stock is now traded at around $93.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 39,640 shares as of 2020-12-31.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in BEST Inc. The sale prices were between $1.98 and $3.23, with an estimated average price of $2.66.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. reduced to a holding in GSX Techedu Inc by 52.56%. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $114.99, with an estimated average price of $72.17. The stock is now traded at around $48.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. still held 20,569 shares as of 2020-12-31.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. reduced to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 26.02%. The sale prices were between $17.7 and $19.45, with an estimated average price of $18.68. The stock is now traded at around $19.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. still held 23,345 shares as of 2020-12-31.