Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd Buys Agora Inc, XPeng Inc, UP Fintech Holding, Sells Facebook Inc, Trip.com Group

January 05, 2021 | About: API +8.48% XPEV -4.99% TIGR +2.19% FB +0.84% TCOM +1.16%

Investment company Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Agora Inc, XPeng Inc, UP Fintech Holding, sells Facebook Inc, Trip.com Group during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd owns 9 stocks with a total value of $462 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 215,000 shares, 32.81% of the total portfolio.
  2. Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 379,574 shares, 27.78% of the total portfolio.
  3. Agora Inc (API) - 2,192,934 shares, 18.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1828.70%
  4. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 170,000 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.56%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 116,572 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 62.4%
New Purchase: XPeng Inc (XPEV)

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.19 and $72.17, with an estimated average price of $37.51. The stock is now traded at around $44.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 205,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: UP Fintech Holding Ltd (TIGR)

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd initiated holding in UP Fintech Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $4.35 and $7.94, with an estimated average price of $5.59. The stock is now traded at around $8.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 277,567 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Agora Inc (API)

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd added to a holding in Agora Inc by 1828.70%. The purchase prices were between $35.13 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $41.27. The stock is now traded at around $39.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.79%. The holding were 2,192,934 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd sold out a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.76 and $36.57, with an estimated average price of $32.63.

Reduced: Facebook Inc (FB)

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd reduced to a holding in Facebook Inc by 62.4%. The sale prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.17. The stock is now traded at around $268.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -14.81%. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd still held 116,572 shares as of 2020-12-31.



