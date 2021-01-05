Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd Buys Agora Inc, XPeng Inc, UP Fintech Holding, Sells Facebook Inc, Trip.com Group

Investment company Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Agora Inc, XPeng Inc, UP Fintech Holding, sells Facebook Inc, Trip.com Group during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd owns 9 stocks with a total value of $462 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 215,000 shares, 32.81% of the total portfolio.
- Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 379,574 shares, 27.78% of the total portfolio.
- Agora Inc (API) - 2,192,934 shares, 18.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1828.70%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 170,000 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.56%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 116,572 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 62.4%
Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.19 and $72.17, with an estimated average price of $37.51. The stock is now traded at around $44.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 205,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: UP Fintech Holding Ltd (TIGR)
Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd initiated holding in UP Fintech Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $4.35 and $7.94, with an estimated average price of $5.59. The stock is now traded at around $8.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 277,567 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Agora Inc (API)
Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd added to a holding in Agora Inc by 1828.70%. The purchase prices were between $35.13 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $41.27. The stock is now traded at around $39.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.79%. The holding were 2,192,934 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)
Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd sold out a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.76 and $36.57, with an estimated average price of $32.63.Reduced: Facebook Inc (FB)
Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd reduced to a holding in Facebook Inc by 62.4%. The sale prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.17. The stock is now traded at around $268.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -14.81%. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd still held 116,572 shares as of 2020-12-31.
