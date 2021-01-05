5 Grocery Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, the following guru-owned retailers have outperformed the S&P 500 Index over the past 12 months through Jan. 5.

Walmart

Walmart Inc. (WMT) has a market cap of $468 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 8.02% over the past year.

As of Tuesday, the share price was 41.32% above the 52-week low and 6.19% below the 52-week high.

The company, which sells a variety of general merchandise and grocery items, has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 26.59% and return on assets of 8.25% are outperforming 86% of companies in the in the retail, defensive industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.21.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio)' foundation with 0.41% of outstanding shares, followed by Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.40% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.15%.

Costco

With a market cap of $163 billion, Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) has outperformed the S&P 500 by 17.43% over the past 12 months.

As of Tuesday, the share price was 38.89% above the 52-week low and 4.16% below the 52-week high.

The wholesale retail and grocery company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 26.23% and return on assets of 8.08% are outperforming 85% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 1.41.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Fisher with 0.77% of outstanding shares, followed by Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.36% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.14%.

Target

Target Corp. (TGT) has a market cap of $88.40 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 24.68% over the past year.

As of Tuesday, the price was 95.77% above the 52-week low and 2.56% below the 52-week high.

The U.S. general merchandise retailer has a profitability rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 31.62% and return on assets of 8.31% are outperforming 86% of companies in the retail, defensive industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.41.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 1.36% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.24% and Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.12%.

Grocery Outlet

With a market cap of $3.70 billion, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) has outperformed the S&P 500 by 5.86% over the past 12 months.

As of Tuesday, the price was 39.63% above the 52-week low and 19.68% below the 52-week high.

The U.S. grocery store operator has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 3 out of 10. The return on equity of 11.58% and return on assets of 4.06% are outperforming 62% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 8.71% of outstanding shares, followed by Simons' firm with 1.05% and Jerome Dodson (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.52%.

Pricesmart

Pricesmart Inc. (PSMT) has a market cap of $2.80 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 14.15% over the past 12 months.

As of Tuesday, the price was 121.36% above the 52-week low and 4.56% below the 52-week high.

The warehouse club operator has a profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 9.42% and return on assets of 5.17% are outperforming 57% of companies in the retail, defensive industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 1.05.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Simons' firm with 1.17% of outstanding shares, followed by John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.08%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

