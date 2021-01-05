A Lesson in Investing from the World of Film

Recently, I watched an interview online with the British film director Guy Ritchie. According to estimates, with a net worth of around $150 million, Ritchie made his name in the industry directing British gangster films, which he also helped write and produce. He also directed the Sherlock Holmes franchise.

The director's first movie was Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, a British crime comedy film in 1998. With a shoestring budget of just £800,000 pounds, or $1.35 million, the production went on to take $28.1 million in the box office. It has won a selection of awards and is one of the top-rated films on IMDB.

From a purely financial perspective, the $1.35 million investment budget earned a return of 1,981%. For some perspective, The Hobbit trilogy of films, which is one of the most expensive ever created with a total budget of $655 million, took $2.9 billion at the box office, a return of 346%.

So, how does a British film director who specializes in gritty crime films relate to investing?

In the interview, the director was asked why, after the massive success of his first film (which he directed and wrote before the age of 30), he stayed with the genre. His next film (written and directed) followed a similar story with a $6 million budget. It took $30 million at the box office, a return of 400%.

Here's what Ritchie said when asked about his choice of genre:

"I felt confident, because that [Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels] was received well, that I could have another stab at that genre. Whatever that genre was, I knew what I was doing there. I felt the second time around, I would be more confident. Although we were being offered, sort of, formidable Hollywood big-budget movies, I didn't want to do those. Partly out of intelligence and partly out of fear... I wasn't really interested in anything else... I thought just keep your eyes on the prize. You know what you are doing there. I'd seen other filmmakers that came before me bite off more than they could chew. I thought these were pretty capable guys, they made bold and ambitious decisions, but they came out of the world they were familiar with."

The director went on to say that he did not want to make the same mistake and end up losing the ground he had made after his first successful production.

This is something anyone, particularly investors, can learn from. Staying with what you know and not venturing into a new sector or industry is critical for long-term success, as many successful value investors have also noted in the past.

Guy Ritchie might not be a successful "investor" in terms of the stock market. Still, he is a highly successful businessman, and he seems to be following the advice Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) and Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio) have given over the years. Straying out of your circle of competence can lead to losses, and more importantly, hurt one's reputation. In terms of his investment in his specialty, one can say that his investments did indeed pay off handsomely.

It takes a lot of discipline to stay away from what may look like a very attractive investment or business opportunity just because it falls outside one's circle of competence. But we can find individuals who have become successful in all walks of life by sticking to this mantra. Ritchie is just one example - there are plenty of others, both inside and outside the investing world.

Munger has often remarked that to gain a comprehensive understanding of the world, investors need to read widely and study different topics as well as finance. Understanding how individuals achieve success in different industries is part of that. By sticking to the genre he knew best, Ritchie has achieved phenomenal success, both at the box office and as a businessman. As investors, we have the chance to do the same by following this example.

Disclosure: The author owns no share mentioned.

