  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Vir Biotechnology to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 05, 2021 | About: VIR -3.03%

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. ( VIR), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on treating and preventing serious infectious diseases, today announced that George Scangos, Ph.D., chief executive officer will virtually present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 12th at 11:00 am PT/ 2:00 pm ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under Events & Presentations in the Investors section of the Vir website at www.vir.bio and will be archived there following the presentation for 30 days.

About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology is a clinical-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Vir has assembled four technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting SARS-CoV-2, hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. For more information, please visit www.vir.bio.

ti?nf=ODEyMDUxMSMzOTA0NTA3IzIxODgzMzc=
a1494506-3dfa-4c99-a4c6-edae3e85ec71
Contact:
Vir Biotechnology, Inc.
Investors
Neera Ravindran, MD
VP, Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Communications
[email protected]
+1-415-506-5256
Media
Cara Miller
VP, Corporate Communications
[email protected]
+1-415-941-6746

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)