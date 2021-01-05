  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Noodles & Company to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in January

January 05, 2021 | About: NDLS +4.01%

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noodles & Company ( NDLS) today announced that the Company will participate in two investor conferences in January.

On Monday, January 11, 2021, the Company will participate in a virtual fireside chat discussion at the 23rd Annual ICR Conference. Noodles’ discussion will begin at 12:30 PM ET and will be webcast live and archived on the Noodles & Company website. To access the webcast, please visit www.noodles.com under the “Investor Relations” tab, or directly through the ICR Conference website at www.icrconference.com.

The Company will also participate in the virtual Jefferies 10th Annual Winter Restaurant, Foodservice, Gaming, Lodging & Leisure Summit which will be held on January 19 – 20, 2021.

About Noodles & Company
Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving noodles your way, from noodles and flavors that you know and love, to new ones you’re about to discover for the first time. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to good-for-you Zoodles, Noodles serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and 8,000 passionate team members, Noodles is dedicated to nourishing and inspiring every guest who walks through the door. To learn more or find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com.

Contacts:
Investor Relations
[email protected]

Media
Danielle Moore
(720) 214-1971
[email protected]

Source: Noodles & Company

ti?nf=ODEyMDM5MCMzOTA0MDg2IzIwMDk1MDk=
78daaecf-c01e-4ee6-a8c4-459636b6d703

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)