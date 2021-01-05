  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
Articles 

Live Investor Conference & Webinar: Cannabis Industry Companies Present January 7th

January 05, 2021 | About: XCNQ:FFNT +0% XCNQ:SLNG -6.25% XCNQ:VREO +1.08% NAS:CLVR -0.9% OTCPK:ALEAF +9.42%

Cannabis Company Executives share vision, answer questions live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences and KCSA Strategic Communications today announced the agenda for the upcoming Cannabis Industry Virtual lnvestor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to attend. The program opens at 9:45 AM ET, with the first live webcast at 10:00 AM ET, on Thursday, January 7th.

(PRNewsfoto/KCSA Strategic Communications)

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3rLwcJK

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There are no fees to log-in, attend the live presentations or ask questions.

January 7th Agenda:

Eastern
ET
NYC

Presenting Company

Ticker(s)

10:00 AM

Acquired Sales Corp.

(OTCQX: AQSP)

10:30 AM

Vireo Health International Inc.

(OTCQX: VREOF | CSE: VREO)

11:00 AM

Aleafia Health Inc.

(OTCQX: ALEAF | TSX: AH)

11:30 AM

Gage Cannabis Co.

(Private Company)

12:00 PM

4Front Ventures Corp.

(OTCQX: FFNTF | CSE: FFNT)

12:30 PM

MariMed Inc.

(OTCQX: MRMD)

1:00 PM

The Valens Company

(OTCQX: VLNCF | TSX: VLNS)

1:30 PM

Clever Leaves International Inc.

(NASDAQ: CLVR, CLVRW)

2:00 PM

Slang Worldwide Inc.

(OTCQB: SLGWF | CSE: SLNG)

2:30 PM

Emerald Bioscience Inc.

(Pink: EMBI)

3:00 PM

Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp.

(OTCQX: SBVCF | NEO: SVC.A.U, SVC.WT.U)

3:30 PM

Tauriga Sciences, Inc.

(OTCQB: TAUG)

4:00 PM

Experion Holdings Ltd.

(OTCQB: EXPFF | TSX-V: EXP)

"This Thursday will mark our 12th virtual cannabis conference since we started back in 2017. Given the current environment, companies have continued to successfully utilize this platform to deliver their compelling stories and further drive investor awareness," said Phil Carlson, Managing Director at KCSA Strategic Communications. "We have a robust group of companies lined up for the conference and we look forward to hearing what each company has in store for 2021."

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit
www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/live-investor-conference--webinar-cannabis-industry-companies-present-january-7th-301200843.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com


GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)