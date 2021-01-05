  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Ashton Tiffany LLC

January 05, 2021 | About: NYSE:AJG -0.24%

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) today announced the acquisition of Phoenix-based Ashton Tiffany LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.)

Founded in 1995, Ashton Tiffany is a full-service risk program administrator serving clients throughout the state of Arizona. The team specializes in developing and managing public entity risk pools. Founders John Ashton and Michael Tiffany, Jr., and their associates, will continue to operate from their current location as part of Gallagher's Risk Program Administrators (RPA) division—formed in 2016 specifically to serve public entity pools and programs—under the direction of Cynthia LaMantia, head of Gallagher's Great Lakes region retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"Ashton Tiffany has earned an excellent reputation as a risk program administrator. Gallagher's decades-long experience with managing risk pools, combined with Ashton Tiffany's market recognition and attractive proprietary administrative tools, strongly positions us for continued growth in this area," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome John, Mike and their associates to our growing global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 49 countries and offers client-service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella

Media: Linda J. Collins

VP – Investor Relations

VP – Corporate Communications

630-285-3661/ [email protected]

630-285-4009/ [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arthur-j-gallagher--co-acquires-ashton-tiffany-llc-301200892.html

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.


