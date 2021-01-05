BIOLASE To Present At The H.C. Wainwright's BIOCONNECT 2021 Investor Conference

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, announced today that Todd Norbe, President and Chief Executive Officer and John Beaver, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will be providing an overview of the Company, as well as recent progress and achievements, at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2021 Investor Conference, which takes place January 11-14, 2021. A webcast of BIOLASE's recorded company presentation will be available on-demand beginning at 6:00 a.m. ET on January 11th, and can be accessed in the investor relations section of BIOLASE's website at www.biolase.com.

Management will also be available for virtual one-on-one meetings with investors during the event. To request a meeting please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or BIOLASE's investor relations firm at [email protected].

About BIOLASE, Inc.

BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 261 patented and 52 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically and clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver superior results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are revolutionary dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. BIOLASE has sold over 41,200 laser systems to date in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer applications.

