Therapeutic Solutions International Reports QuadraMuneâ„¢ Administration Enhances T Cytotoxic Responses in Mouse Model of Adaptive Immunity

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), reported today new data from its ongoing investigations into the immunological mechanisms by which QuadraMune™ functions as a potential antiviral nutraceutical.

In mice receiving QuadraMune™ for a period of two weeks, a significantly increased cytotoxic T cell response was seen after immunization with proteins that resemble virally associated proteins. T cytotoxic cells are a component of the immune system which selectively kills virally infected cells. Successful immunity to viruses is dependent on T cytotoxic cell activity.

"Last week we reported data that QuadraMune™ increases Th1 cell activity, which orchestrates antiviral immunity. This week we demonstrated that QuadraMune™ increases T cytotoxic cell activity. The T cytotoxic cell being the actual effector cells of adaptive antiviral immunity," said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of the Company. "The fact that we are using natural ingredients to boost up various components of the immune system that are needed to fight viruses makes us confident in the outcome of our ongoing COVID-19 prevention clinical trial."

"While many of our colleagues are scrambling to utilize synthetic immune stimulants, whose long-term consequences are not well understood, we are excited to be leveraging natural ingredients such as nigella sativa, whose therapeutic effects have been well described in the literature for thousands of years," said Famela Ramos, Vice President of Business Development. "To my knowledge we are one of the only companies that is actually leveraging modern day immunological sciences to optimize herbal compositions and remedies."

"Through understanding the cellular and molecular mechanisms by which QuadraMune™ works, we are confident in the rapid acceptance of our nutraceutical by the medical community as a natural approach to boosting the proper immunity needed to fight off viruses," stated Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of the Company. "Combined with the known effects of QuadraMune ingredients in suppressing the NLRP3 inflammasome pathway, we believe that our scientists have developed a 'first in class' nutraceutical to potentially address both immune deficiency and hyperinflammation associated with COVID-19."

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/.

CONTACT: [email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/therapeutic-solutions-international-reports-quadramune-administration-enhances-t-cytotoxic-responses-in-mouse-model-of-adaptive-immunity-301201036.html

SOURCE Therapeutic Solutions International