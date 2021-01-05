Moore Kuehn Encourages BEAT, MGLN, RLH, and ELY Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT)

A tender offer expiring on February 9th was commenced by Royal Philips to acquire BioTelemetry for $4.80 per share. The solicitation statements filed with the SEC in support of the acquisition may omit material information regarding the financial metrics and analyses used to evaluate the merger.

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN)

Magellan Health has agreed to be acquired by Centene Corporation. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Magellan will receive $95.00 per share.

Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE: RLH)

Red Lion Hotels has agreed to be acquired by Sonesta International Hotels. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Red Lion will receive $3.50 per share.

Callaway Golf Company ( NYSE: ELY)

A registration statement was recently filed with the SEC regarding Callaway Golf's merger with Topgolf Entertainment. Under the proposed transaction, Callaway will issue 90 million shares of common stock to Topgolf shareholders, with Callaway owning approximately 51.5% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether Callaway Golf's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

