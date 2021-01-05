PAOG Engages Veristat For CRO Services To Advance CBD COPD Treatment

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PAO Group, Inc. (USOTC: PAOG) today announced an engagement with Veristat, Inc., a contract research organization headquartered in Southborough Massachusetts. PAOG has engaged Veristat to assist in advancing PAOG with its proprietary Cannabidiol (CBD) extract for the treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD) toward initiating an Investigational New Drug application (IND) with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

On July 30, 2020, PAOG acquired RespRx from Kali-Extracts, Inc. (OTC Pink: KALY) RespRx is a cannabis treatment under development for COPD derived from a patented cannabis extraction method - U.S. Patent No. 9,199,960 entitled "METHOD AND APPARATUS FOR PROCESSING HERBACEOUS PLANT MATERIALS INCLUDING THE CANNABIS PLANT."

Veristat, a scientific-minded global clinical research organization (CRO), enables sponsors to solve the unique and complex challenges associated with accelerating therapies through clinical development to regulatory approval. With more than 26 years' experience in clinical trial planning and execution, Veristat is equipped to support any development program.

