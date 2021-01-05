Heritage to Participate in Sidoti Winter 2021 Virtual Investor Conference

PR Newswire
CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) ("Heritage" or the "Company"), a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that Arash Soleimani, Executive Vice President, will participate in the Sidoti & Company Winter 2021 Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 13th, 2021 and Thursday, January 14th, 2021.
Financial information, including material announcements about Heritage, is routinely posted on investors.heritagepci.com.
About Heritage
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes over $1 billion of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint.
HRTG Investor Contact:
Arash Soleimani, CFA, CPA
Executive Vice President
727.871.0206
Email: [email protected]
