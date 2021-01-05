BNY Mellon Wealth Management Announces Charmaine Tang as Senior Client Strategist in Dallas, TX

DALLAS, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management has announced the appointment of Charmaine Tang to Senior Client Strategist. In the role, she will support the complex wealth management needs of high net worth individuals, family offices, business owners, executives, private foundations, and non-profit endowments and foundations. Based in the Dallas market, Charmaine's depth of experience will enable her to bring considerable strategic, planning, governance, and investment management expertise to select markets in the U.S., including New York. Charmaine reports to Regional President, Todd Carlton.

Charmaine brings over 25 years of investment banking, investments and private banking experience to BNY Mellon. Most recently, she was an Executive Director with J.P. Morgan Private Bank and the Philanthropic Market Executive for the Central and West regions at Bank of America Private Bank. Prior to that, she was an Equity Analyst at Citi Investment Research and an Investment Banker at Morgan Stanley.

"Charmaine's extensive financial service career and deep relationships in the Dallas business and philanthropy community are an invaluable asset to the firm, as we support extending our Active Wealth framework to our wealth management clients and our capabilities in the Endowments and Foundations space," said Carlton, Regional President at BNY Mellon Wealth Management.

Charmaine earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and Accounting from New York University's Stern School of Business. She serves on the Executive Committee and the Board of Directors of the Texas Women's Foundation. She is also on the Board of Directors for the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, where she serves on the Governance Committee. She was recently named by D CEO Magazine to The Dallas 500 for Banking & Finance: Investments and Wealth Management, as one of the top business leaders in North Texas. Charmaine was also named to The Dallas Assembly Class of 2021, dedicated to the betterment of the city and beyond.

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $265 billion in total client assets, as of Sept. 30, 2020, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. For more information, visit www.bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.

ABOUT BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of Sept. 30,

2020, BNY Mellon had $38.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.0 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Media Contact:

Ben Tanner

212-635-8676

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bny-mellon-wealth-management-announces-charmaine-tang-as-senior-client-strategist-in-dallas-tx-301199658.html

SOURCE BNY Mellon Wealth Management