  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Mercantile Bank Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Conference Call and Webcast

January 05, 2021 | About: NAS:MBWM +0.67%

PR Newswire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 5, 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) will hold a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2020 results on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-844-868-8844; passcode 10150948. The conference call will also be webcast live at ir.mercbank.com. An audio archive will be available on the Mercantile website following the call.

About Mercantile Bank Corporation
Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. Mercantile provides banking services to businesses, individuals and governmental units, and differentiates itself on the basis of service quality, the expertise of its banking staff and its robust technology. Mercantile has assets of approximately $4.4 billion and operates 39 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "MBWM."

CONTACT:

Charles Christmas (CFO)


Mercantile Bank Corporation


616-726-1202


[email protected]




Mike Houston


Lambert & Co.


616-233-0500


[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mercantile-bank-corporation-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-results-conference-call-and-webcast-301200488.html

SOURCE Mercantile Bank Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)