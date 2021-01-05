Mercantile Bank Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Conference Call and Webcast

PR Newswire
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) will hold a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2020 results on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-844-868-8844; passcode 10150948. The conference call will also be webcast live at ir.mercbank.com. An audio archive will be available on the Mercantile website following the call.
About Mercantile Bank Corporation
Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. Mercantile provides banking services to businesses, individuals and governmental units, and differentiates itself on the basis of service quality, the expertise of its banking staff and its robust technology. Mercantile has assets of approximately $4.4 billion and operates 39 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "MBWM."
CONTACT:
Charles Christmas (CFO)
Mercantile Bank Corporation
616-726-1202
Mike Houston
Lambert & Co.
616-233-0500
