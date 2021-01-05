QS INVESTOR ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating QuantumScape Corporation For Violations of the Securities Laws

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of QuantumScape Corporation. ("QuantumScape" or the "Company") (NYSE: QS) resulting from allegations that QuantumScape might have issued misleading information to the investing public.

On January 4, 2021, an article was published on Seeking Alpha. That article pointed to a number of risks associated with QuantumScape's solid state batteries. These risk make QuantumScape's batteries "completely unacceptable for real world field electric vehicles." The article specifically stated that QuantumScape's battery's power meant it would "only last for 260 cycles or about 75,000 miles of aggressive driving."

On this news, the price of QuantumScape's shares fell $34.49 or approximately 40.84% to close at $49.96 per share on January 4, 2021.

