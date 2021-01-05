  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Forrester Research, Inc. CEO And CFO To Speak At The Sidoti & Company, LLC Virtual Investor Conference

January 05, 2021 | About: NAS:FORR +1.75%

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 5, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester Research, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced that Chief Executive Officer George Colony and Chief Financial Officer Michael A. Doyle will speak virtually at the Sidoti & Company, LLC Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern.

A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available via the company's website.

About Forrester Research

Forrester (NASDAQ: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help organizations grow through customer obsession, putting their customers at the center of leadership, strategy, and operations. Through Forrester's proprietary research, consulting, and events, business and technology leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and build customer-obsessed growth strategies. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 675,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; and the shared wisdom of our most innovative clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

CONTACT: Shweta Agarwal, Ph: +1 617-613-6805, [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forrester-research-inc-ceo-and-cfo-to-speak-at-the-sidoti--company-llc-virtual-investor-conference-301201194.html

SOURCE Forrester


