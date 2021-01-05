  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Asetek - SEB Initiates Commissioned Research Coverage

January 05, 2021 | About: OSTO:ASETEKO +0% OSL:ASTK +5.7%

PR Newswire

AALBORG, Denmark, Jan. 5, 2021

AALBORG, Denmark, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek A/S today announced that SEB has initiated equity research coverage under a corporate research agreement with the Asetek.

This means that as of January 4, SEB will continuously monitor and analyze Asetek's operations, products, markets and competitors.

Please visit https://ir.asetek.com/ for more details or see the attached research report.

For further information, please contact:
CFO Peter Dam Madsen
+45 2080 7200, email: [email protected]

About Asetek

Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, is the global leader for liquid cooling solutions for high performance gaming and enthusiast PCs, and environmentally aware data centers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASTK.OL).

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/asetek/r/asetek---seb-initiates-commissioned-research-coverage,c3264434

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asetek--seb-initiates-commissioned-research-coverage-301201143.html

SOURCE Asetek


