Asetek - SEB Initiates Commissioned Research Coverage

AALBORG, Denmark, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek A/S today announced that SEB has initiated equity research coverage under a corporate research agreement with the Asetek.

This means that as of January 4, SEB will continuously monitor and analyze Asetek's operations, products, markets and competitors.

About Asetek

Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, is the global leader for liquid cooling solutions for high performance gaming and enthusiast PCs, and environmentally aware data centers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASTK.OL).

