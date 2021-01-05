Delta Selects Viasat's In-Flight Connectivity to Revolutionize the Customer Experience; Viasat to Deliver Enhanced Connectivity and a Path to Personalized, Free Content

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced Delta Air Lines selected Viasat's industry-leading, next-generation Ka-band satellite in-flight connectivity (IFC) solution for more than 300 mainline narrow-body aircraft, including both new delivery and retrofits on A321ceo, 737-900ER and select 757-200 aircraft. Delta expects to bring the Viasat technology onboard these aircraft starting summer 2021, with Delta having the option to add additional fleets.

Delta will be upgrading its current IFC system to Viasat's more advanced Ka-band satellite-powered technology to provide all customers with enhanced and reliable in-flight internet capabilities—including faster, more consistent connections and an ability to stream all types of entertainment and popular over-the-top content—to any internet-ready device, gate-to-gate. The Viasat/Delta relationship will lay the groundwork toward a true full, fast and free in-flight internet experience as well as future enhancements and personalization on customer seatback screens.

"We are constantly looking for new ways to delight our customers and offer an unparalleled onboard experience," said Bill Lentsch, chief customer experience officer, Delta. "In working with Viasat, we gain the tools needed to deepen customer interactions and bring us closer to delivering more personalized in-flight content as well as an ability to consistently provide free, fast, streaming Wi-Fi in the future."

"Delta is committed to optimize the customer journey, and we're committed to helping them build a foundation toward a better in-flight internet and entertainment experience," said Rick Baldridge, president and CEO, Viasat. "We have a proven in-flight connectivity solution that is high-quality, streaming-capable and can scale to meet Delta's growing customer demand. We're proud to be part of their connected ecosystem."

Delta's aircraft will be outfitted with Viasat's latest Ka-band IFC system, and will be compatible with Viasat's complete fleet of satellites, including Viasat's first-generation spacecraft and partner satellites; its second-generation spacecraft ViaSat-2, and the forthcoming ViaSat-3 class of satellites, which are expected to offer global coverage with nearly eight times more capacity than Viasat's current fleet—which means even more enhanced connectivity and streaming services to keep up with expected increases in demand.

For more information on how Delta plans to accelerate the future of in-flight connectivity, please read a Q&A with Delta's Director of Brand Experience In-Flight Entertainment & Wi-Fi, Ekrem Dimbiloglu – found in Delta's News Hub.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include among others, statements that refer to the speed, performance, benefits, value, availability, forward-compatibility, coverage, capacity and reliability of Viasat's in-flight internet and satellite systems; the ability to meet future broadband demands, including through the ViaSat-3 satellite platform, and to offer a true full, fast and free internet experience; and the installation of the Viasat in-flight internet system on Delta's aircraft. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: contractual problems; product defects; manufacturing issues or delays; regulatory issues; technologies not being developed according to anticipated schedules, or that do not perform according to expectations; Viasat's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the ViaSat-2 and ViaSat-3 satellite platforms; unexpected expenses or delays related to the satellite systems; the ability to successfully implement Viasat's business plan for broadband satellite services on Viasat's anticipated timeline or at all, including with respect to the ViaSat-2 and ViaSat-3 satellite platforms; risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of Viasat's satellites, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; and increased competition and other factors affecting the aviation sector generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Copyright © 2021 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat signal are registered trademarks of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delta-selects-viasats-in-flight-connectivity-to-revolutionize-the-customer-experience-viasat-to-deliver-enhanced-connectivity-and-a-path-to-personalized-free-content-301201052.html

SOURCE Viasat, Inc.