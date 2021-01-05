Natera to Webcast Live Presentation at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA testing, today announced that it will webcast a live presentation at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at 12:40 p.m. PT (3:40 p.m. ET).

Steve Chapman, Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Brophy, Chief Financial Officer, will provide an overview of the company and discuss recent business activities, followed by a question and answer session.

Access to the live webcast and subsequent archived presentation will be available at investor.natera.com.

About Natera

Natera is a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA testing from a simple blood draw. The mission of the company is to change the management of disease worldwide with a focus on women's health, oncology, and organ health. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in San Carlos, California and Austin, Texas. It offers proprietary genetic testing services to inform obstetricians, transplant physicians, oncologists, and cancer researchers, including biopharmaceutical companies, and genetic laboratories through its cloud-based software platform. For more information, visit natera.com. Follow Natera on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., 650-249-9090

Media: Paul Greenland, VP of Corporate Marketing, Natera, Inc., [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natera-to-webcast-live-presentation-at-the-39th-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301200747.html

SOURCE Natera, Inc.