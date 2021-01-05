TD Auto Finance Ranks Highest in National Non-Captive Prime Credit Dealer Satisfaction, According to J.D. Power

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Auto Finance, a subsidiary of TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, received the highest ranking in Dealer Satisfaction among National Non-Captive Lenders with Prime Credit, according to the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Dealer Financing Satisfaction StudySM.

TD Auto Finance achieved an overall score of 931 in the non-captive national prime credit segment (300,000 or more transactions) from J.D. Power, 57 points ahead of the segment average. In addition, it scored highest in provider offerings, and also scored highest in funding process and e-contracting – two new evaluation factors in 2020.

"At TD Auto Finance, we are constantly striving to provide products and services that exceed the needs of our dealers and their customers," said Marc Womack, President and Chief Executive Officer. "In a year with unanticipated disruption and abrupt changes to business operations as a result of the pandemic, customer satisfaction remained our priority. As we continue to adapt to a constantly evolving environment, we value the feedback from our dealers and thank them for choosing TD Auto Finance."

The 2020 U.S. Dealer Financing Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 3,960 auto dealer financial professionals. The study, which was fielded in August-September 2020, measures auto dealer satisfaction in six segments of lenders: captive luxury–prime, captive mass market–prime; lease; non-captive national–prime; non-captive regional–prime; and non-captive sub-prime.

TD Auto Finance previously ranked highest in Dealer Satisfaction with Floor Planning in 2018 and scored highest in Dealer Satisfaction among Non-Captive Lenders with Retail Credit in 2017.

Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details about the J.D. Power 2020 US Dealer Financing Satisfaction Study.

About TD Auto Finance

A subsidiary of TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, TD Auto Finance is the 7th largest Bank Auto lender and the 17th largest overall auto lender in the U.S. Market. TD Auto Finance provides financing for over 1.1 million consumers and over 6,500 franchised dealerships across the U.S. Product offerings include indirect retail financing, commercial financing, and remarketing services.

TD Auto Finance is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, with locations in Greenville, South Carolina and Jacksonville, Florida. For more information, visit https://www.td.com/us/en/commercial-banking/industry/auto-finance.

About TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S., providing more than 9.5 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,220 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. In addition, TD Bank and its subsidiaries offer customized private banking and wealth management services through TD Wealth®, and vehicle financing and dealer commercial services through TD Auto Finance. TD Bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. To learn more, visit www.td.com/us. Find TD Bank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TDBank and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TDBank_US and www.twitter.com/TDNews_US.

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is a member of TD Bank Group and a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank of Toronto, Canada, a top 10 financial services company in North America. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "TD". To learn more, visit www.td.com/us.

SOURCE TD Auto Finance