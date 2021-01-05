Inpixon Releases Enhanced Inpixon Aware Security Solution

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence™ company, today announced its latest release of Inpixon Aware, the company's indoor security solution. The award-winning Inpixon Aware provides organizations with a highly-scalable situational awareness and wireless detection solution within a single, near real-time dashboard enabling management to make key decisions around security, risk mitigation and safety. The latest version, Inpixon Aware 5.17, includes improved ultra-wideband (UWB) wireless device detection and positioning, advanced mitigation of RF noise, IPv6 support for the latest generation of Inpixon sensors, and additional enhancements.

Inpixon Aware, previously known as ZoneDefense, is designed to help corporate enterprises and governmental agencies combat theft of confidential information and to enhance safety and operational efficiency by providing visibility into the location of wireless devices, people and critical assets within indoor spaces. Inpixon Aware uses radio frequency (RF) sensors to detect and locate active Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cellular and UWB wireless transmissions emanating from phones, smartwatches, tablets, computers, access points, IoT devices and more. Security personnel can locate unauthorized wireless devices, enforce no-phones zones, geofence areas to receive alerts when devices move into and out of the zones, trigger mobile device management (MDM) policies that restrict usage in high-security areas, and whitelist wireless medical devices such as hearing aids and pacemakers. The solution can also be utilized to monitor the location of visitors to the facility and to locate key personnel and assets in order to enhance security and situational awareness.

Nadir Ali, Inpixon CEO noted, "Security-conscious organizations including global enterprises, financial institutions, legal firms, transportation companies, and government agencies can use Inpixon Aware to discover wireless listening devices placed by bad actors, locate unescorted visitors, pinpoint cell phone use in unauthorized areas, and uncover unauthorized wireless access points brought into the office by employees. These capabilities and others can enhance the security posture, improve incident response, facilitate investigations, and reduce manpower requirements. The release of our latest enhancements reinforces our commitment to staying at the forefront of the industry and providing customers the most comprehensive security solution to assist organizations in making key decisions to create a safer and secure environment for personnel, visitors and assets."

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the Indoor Intelligence™ company that specializes in capturing, interpreting and giving context to indoor data so it can be translated into actionable intelligence. The company's Indoor Intelligence platform ingests diverse data from IoT, third-party and proprietary sensors designed to detect and position active cellular, Wi-Fi, UWB and Bluetooth devices. Paired with a high-performance data analytics engine, patented algorithms, and advanced mapping technology, Inpixon's solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to do good with indoor data. This multidisciplinary depiction of indoor data enables users to increase revenue, decrease costs, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can boldly take advantage of location awareness, analytics, sensor fusion and the Internet of Things (IoT) to uncover the untold stories of the indoors. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of economic conditions, the impact of COVID-19 on Inpixon's results of operations, Inpixon's ability to integrate the products and business from recent acquisitions into its existing business, the performance of management and employees, the regulatory landscape as it relates to privacy regulations and their applicability to Inpixon's technology, Inpixon's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement and other continued listing requirements, including during a panel monitoring period ending on February 5, 2021, the ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon's periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

