ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TDY, TCP, BEAT, HCAP, SNSS; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with FLIR Systems, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, FLIR shareholders will receive $28.00 per share in cash and 0.0718 shares of Teledyne common stock for each FLIR share. If you are a Teledyne shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE: TCP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to TC Energy Corporation for 0.70 common shares of TC Energy for each publicly-held TCP common unit. If you are a TCP shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Royal Philips for $72.00 per share in cash. If you are a BioTelemetry shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ: HCAP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Portman Ridge Finance Corporation. If you are a Harvest Capital shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. Sunesis stockholders are expected to own approximately 14% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. If you are a Sunesis shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

