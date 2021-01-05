First Financial Bank, N.A. - Trust Division Buys ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, Sells ISHARES TRUST, SSgA SPDR Dividend ETF, Dominion Energy Inc

Hamilton, OH, based Investment company First Financial Bank, N.A. - Trust Division (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, AbbVie Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, SSgA SPDR Dividend ETF, Dominion Energy Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, BankUnited Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Financial Bank, N.A. - Trust Division. As of 2020Q4, First Financial Bank, N.A. - Trust Division owns 185 stocks with a total value of $852 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VLUE, IVW, XLF, XLI, ABBV, SO, TSLA, IJT, ROST, CB, FNB, PSX,

VLUE, IVW, XLF, XLI, ABBV, SO, TSLA, IJT, ROST, CB, FNB, PSX, Added Positions: IWM, IEFA, CAT, HON, IJS, PAYX, VZ, BAC, CTAS, QCOM, SHW, AZN, LQD, SHY, ESGD, SJM,

IWM, IEFA, CAT, HON, IJS, PAYX, VZ, BAC, CTAS, QCOM, SHW, AZN, LQD, SHY, ESGD, SJM, Reduced Positions: QUAL, IVV, SPY, MSFT, AAPL, INTC, EFA, V, SOXX, LMT, ACN, SYK, RTX, FFBC, CINF, CHD, MRK, NNN, BKU, FBHS, MCD, LLY, USB, PM, MDLZ, NKE, NSC, NUE, TMO, FISV, FB, XOM, EMR, ECL, SBUX, CTSH, CVX, CARR, BMY, BRK.B, ADP, AMZN, MO, XLK, MDT, MMM, UPS, VWO, VO, WFC, YUM, GOOGL, XLV, SLB, GLD, PNC, OSK, EL, USMV, IWN, TIP, IBM, GIS, DRI, CBSH, AMGN,

QUAL, IVV, SPY, MSFT, AAPL, INTC, EFA, V, SOXX, LMT, ACN, SYK, RTX, FFBC, CINF, CHD, MRK, NNN, BKU, FBHS, MCD, LLY, USB, PM, MDLZ, NKE, NSC, NUE, TMO, FISV, FB, XOM, EMR, ECL, SBUX, CTSH, CVX, CARR, BMY, BRK.B, ADP, AMZN, MO, XLK, MDT, MMM, UPS, VWO, VO, WFC, YUM, GOOGL, XLV, SLB, GLD, PNC, OSK, EL, USMV, IWN, TIP, IBM, GIS, DRI, CBSH, AMGN, Sold Out: SDY, D, OTIS,

For the details of First Financial Bank, N.A. - Trust Division's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+financial+bank%2C+n.a.+-+trust+division/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 1,010,803 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76% BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 270,879 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.74% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 307,093 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56% ISHARES TRUST (VLUE) - 341,153 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. New Position SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 74,765 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58%

First Financial Bank, N.A. - Trust Division initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $71.94 and $88.81, with an estimated average price of $81.61. The stock is now traded at around $87.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 341,153 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Financial Bank, N.A. - Trust Division initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 142,652 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Financial Bank, N.A. - Trust Division initiated holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $29.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 115,536 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Financial Bank, N.A. - Trust Division initiated holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $87.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 23,894 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Financial Bank, N.A. - Trust Division initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47. The stock is now traded at around $105.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,240 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Financial Bank, N.A. - Trust Division initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $56.26 and $64.17, with an estimated average price of $60.21. The stock is now traded at around $59.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,715 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Financial Bank, N.A. - Trust Division added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.96%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $82.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,479 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Financial Bank, N.A. - Trust Division sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $91.76 and $107.36, with an estimated average price of $101.46.

First Financial Bank, N.A. - Trust Division sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $58.99 and $67.55, with an estimated average price of $64.96.

First Financial Bank, N.A. - Trust Division sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.38.