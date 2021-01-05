Financial Advisory Corp Buys BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Investment company Financial Advisory Corp (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, ViewRay Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Advisory Corp . As of 2020Q4, Financial Advisory Corp owns 42 stocks with a total value of $127 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IJR, EFA, EMB, VBR, RTX, PEP, VEA, MAC, GEL, AMPY,

IJR, EFA, EMB, VBR, RTX, PEP, VEA, MAC, GEL, AMPY, Added Positions: JNK, IJS, LQD, GSY, MINT, VNLA, VOE, PEI, ENLC, BHR, RWT,

JNK, IJS, LQD, GSY, MINT, VNLA, VOE, PEI, ENLC, BHR, RWT, Reduced Positions: VIG, QQQ, DVA, BNDX, SPY, SCHD, XLK, MDY, AMZN, AAPL, SCHB, JPM,

VIG, QQQ, DVA, BNDX, SPY, SCHD, XLK, MDY, AMZN, AAPL, SCHB, JPM, Sold Out: TLT, SHY, VRAY,

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 202,680 shares, 22.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.39% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 62,769 shares, 15.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.47% CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 110,686 shares, 11.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14% Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 67,958 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.11% BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 109,316 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%

Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $93.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.05%. The holding were 69,736 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94. The stock is now traded at around $74.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 55,586 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.87 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $112.56. The stock is now traded at around $115.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 19,238 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.05 and $142.79, with an estimated average price of $129.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.549000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,660 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $66.05. The stock is now traded at around $69.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,042 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.29 and $148.3, with an estimated average price of $142.23. The stock is now traded at around $144.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,410 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 306.54%. The purchase prices were between $102.54 and $108.94, with an estimated average price of $105.87. The stock is now traded at around $108.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 39,780 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 104.90%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $82.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 36,636 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 59.23%. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $136.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 24,789 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 82.53%. The purchase prices were between $50.43 and $50.58, with an estimated average price of $50.49. The stock is now traded at around $50.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 48,253 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 192.87%. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $102.038100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 14,749 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 137.36%. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.44. The stock is now traded at around $50.496100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 30,937 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Financial Advisory Corp sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68.

Financial Advisory Corp sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39.

Financial Advisory Corp sold out a holding in ViewRay Inc. The sale prices were between $2.78 and $4.5, with an estimated average price of $3.55.