Financial Advisory Corp Buys BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Investment company Financial Advisory Corp (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, ViewRay Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Advisory Corp . As of 2020Q4, Financial Advisory Corp owns 42 stocks with a total value of $127 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IJR, EFA, EMB, VBR, RTX, PEP, VEA, MAC, GEL, AMPY,
- Added Positions: JNK, IJS, LQD, GSY, MINT, VNLA, VOE, PEI, ENLC, BHR, RWT,
- Reduced Positions: VIG, QQQ, DVA, BNDX, SPY, SCHD, XLK, MDY, AMZN, AAPL, SCHB, JPM,
- Sold Out: TLT, SHY, VRAY,
For the details of FINANCIAL ADVISORY CORP 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+advisory+corp+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FINANCIAL ADVISORY CORP
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 202,680 shares, 22.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.39%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 62,769 shares, 15.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.47%
- CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 110,686 shares, 11.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 67,958 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.11%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 109,316 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $93.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.05%. The holding were 69,736 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94. The stock is now traded at around $74.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 55,586 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.87 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $112.56. The stock is now traded at around $115.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 19,238 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.05 and $142.79, with an estimated average price of $129.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.549000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,660 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $66.05. The stock is now traded at around $69.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,042 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.29 and $148.3, with an estimated average price of $142.23. The stock is now traded at around $144.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,410 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)
Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 306.54%. The purchase prices were between $102.54 and $108.94, with an estimated average price of $105.87. The stock is now traded at around $108.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 39,780 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 104.90%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $82.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 36,636 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD)
Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 59.23%. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $136.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 24,789 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)
Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 82.53%. The purchase prices were between $50.43 and $50.58, with an estimated average price of $50.49. The stock is now traded at around $50.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 48,253 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 192.87%. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $102.038100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 14,749 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)
Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 137.36%. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.44. The stock is now traded at around $50.496100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 30,937 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Financial Advisory Corp sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Financial Advisory Corp sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39.Sold Out: ViewRay Inc (VRAY)
Financial Advisory Corp sold out a holding in ViewRay Inc. The sale prices were between $2.78 and $4.5, with an estimated average price of $3.55.
Here is the complete portfolio of FINANCIAL ADVISORY CORP . Also check out:
1. FINANCIAL ADVISORY CORP 's Undervalued Stocks
2. FINANCIAL ADVISORY CORP 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FINANCIAL ADVISORY CORP 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FINANCIAL ADVISORY CORP keeps buying