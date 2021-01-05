DeGreen Capital Management LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediat

Investment company DeGreen Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, ISHARES TRUST, VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DeGreen Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, DeGreen Capital Management LLC owns 17 stocks with a total value of $214 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Added Positions: VEU, VMBS, FLRN, IVV, SCHM, SCHA, MNA, IJH, IJR,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, VEA, SPIB, FLOT, EMLC, QQQ, SJNK, SCHX,
These are the top 5 holdings of DeGreen Capital Management LLC
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 119,138 shares, 20.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.03%
- ISHARES TRUST (FLOT) - 79,618 shares, 11.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 55.24%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 67,212 shares, 10.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.56%
- Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 403,959 shares, 10.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.84%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 397,876 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3537.22%
DeGreen Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3537.22%. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $59.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.54%. The holding were 397,876 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
DeGreen Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 57.84%. The purchase prices were between $53.96 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $54.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 403,959 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN)
DeGreen Capital Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating by 51.83%. The purchase prices were between $30.53 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.57. The stock is now traded at around $30.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 400,231 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
DeGreen Capital Management LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.66%. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $68.45, with an estimated average price of $62.8. The stock is now traded at around $67.914600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 54,499 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
DeGreen Capital Management LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 55.08%. The purchase prices were between $69.78 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $80.02. The stock is now traded at around $89.222300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 35,828 shares as of 2020-12-31.
