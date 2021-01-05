Netgear Inc (NTGR) CEO Patrick Cs Lo Sold $1 million of Shares

CEO of Netgear Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Patrick Cs Lo (insider trades) sold 25,806 shares of NTGR on 01/04/2021 at an average price of $39.54 a share. The total sale was $1 million.

Netgear Inc is a networking equipment provider. Its array of products includes WiFi routers, DSL modems, Hotspots, USB Modems, WiFi adapters & switches. Netgear Inc has a market cap of $1.27 billion; its shares were traded at around $41.950000 with a P/E ratio of 47.67 and P/S ratio of 1.12. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Netgear Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 25,806 shares of NTGR stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $39.54. The price of the stock has increased by 6.1% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Murray Bryan sold 7,173 shares of NTGR stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $40.01. The price of the stock has increased by 4.85% since.

CFO Murray Bryan sold 5,000 shares of NTGR stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $36. The price of the stock has increased by 16.53% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Michael F Falcon sold 518 shares of NTGR stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $40.89. The price of the stock has increased by 2.59% since.

SVP, Legal and Corp Dev Andrew Wonki Kim sold 518 shares of NTGR stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $40.89. The price of the stock has increased by 2.59% since.

SVP, HR Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of NTGR stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $39.75. The price of the stock has increased by 5.53% since.

CTO Mark G Merrill sold 12,431 shares of NTGR stock on 12/31/2020 at the average price of $40.91. The price of the stock has increased by 2.54% since.

Director Thomas H Waechter sold 1,500 shares of NTGR stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $40. The price of the stock has increased by 4.88% since.

