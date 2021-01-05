Kempner Capital Management Inc. Buys Viatris Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Sells Honda Motor Co, Capital One Financial Corp, Nordstrom Inc

Galveston, TX, based Investment company Kempner Capital Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Viatris Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, sells Honda Motor Co, Capital One Financial Corp, Nordstrom Inc, Pfizer Inc, Applied Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kempner Capital Management Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Kempner Capital Management Inc. owns 43 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VIA, HPE,
- Added Positions: DD, BMY, BSM,
- Reduced Positions: HMC, PFE, AMAT,
- Sold Out: COF, JWN, OXY,
These are the top 5 holdings of KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC.
- Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) - 93,426 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
- Lincoln National Corp (LNC) - 159,694 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio.
- General Motors Co (GM) - 177,514 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio.
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 40,355 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio.
- ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 184,417 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio.
Kempner Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $15.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 128,595 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)
Kempner Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The purchase prices were between $8.37 and $12.34, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $11.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 112,075 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Kempner Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 142.11%. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $71.33, with an estimated average price of $62.83. The stock is now traded at around $73.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 53,683 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Kempner Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 40.50%. The purchase prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 48,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Kempner Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $72.07 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $85.48.Sold Out: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)
Kempner Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Nordstrom Inc. The sale prices were between $12.1 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $21.26.Sold Out: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)
Kempner Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $8.88 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $13.88.Reduced: Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC)
Kempner Capital Management Inc. reduced to a holding in Honda Motor Co Ltd by 50.07%. The sale prices were between $23.26 and $30.18, with an estimated average price of $27.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.56%. Kempner Capital Management Inc. still held 81,363 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Kempner Capital Management Inc. reduced to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 47.52%. The sale prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $37.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.88%. Kempner Capital Management Inc. still held 32,950 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Kempner Capital Management Inc. reduced to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 50.18%. The sale prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.41. The stock is now traded at around $89.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.87%. Kempner Capital Management Inc. still held 17,972 shares as of 2020-12-31.
