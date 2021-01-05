Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Buys BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Honeywell International Inc, Ecolab Inc, Sells Bank of America Corp, Boeing Co, Ford Motor Co

Investment company Enterprise Bank & Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Honeywell International Inc, Ecolab Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Pfizer Inc, sells Bank of America Corp, Boeing Co, Ford Motor Co, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Starbucks Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co. As of 2020Q4, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co owns 90 stocks with a total value of $233 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: HON, ECL, MMC, MRNA, TRXC,

HON, ECL, MMC, MRNA, TRXC, Added Positions: IJH, AGG, VNQ, PFE, XBI, LLY, LMT, PEP, BSV, MA, V, ACN, SYK, CCI, ICE, GOOGL, UNP, MCHP, EXR, XLC,

IJH, AGG, VNQ, PFE, XBI, LLY, LMT, PEP, BSV, MA, V, ACN, SYK, CCI, ICE, GOOGL, UNP, MCHP, EXR, XLC, Reduced Positions: BAC, VOO, PYPL, AMZN, DHR, CRM, TMO, STZ, CSCO, NVDA, NKE, UNH, HYG, VZ, DIS, SPY, EFA, MKL, VTV, SHY, CVX, ADBE, BMY, VUG, VWO,

BAC, VOO, PYPL, AMZN, DHR, CRM, TMO, STZ, CSCO, NVDA, NKE, UNH, HYG, VZ, DIS, SPY, EFA, MKL, VTV, SHY, CVX, ADBE, BMY, VUG, VWO, Sold Out: BA, F, SBUX, OASPQ,

For the details of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/enterprise+bank+%26+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 272,944 shares, 13.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.03% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 154,922 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 73,820 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,758 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,764 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.69. The stock is now traded at around $208.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 8,977 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Ecolab Inc. The purchase prices were between $183.59 and $225.9, with an estimated average price of $209.35. The stock is now traded at around $216.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 4,390 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.95 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $113.66. The stock is now traded at around $112.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 8,026 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.74 and $169.86, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $107.936600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,135 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in TransEnterix Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.35 and $0.71, with an estimated average price of $0.46. The stock is now traded at around $0.914000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 115,380 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 237.71%. The purchase prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55. The stock is now traded at around $229.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 12,931 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 124.59%. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $37.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 21,019 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $193.37.

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $6.89 and $9.45, with an estimated average price of $8.42.

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.76.

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc (OLD). The sale prices were between $0.09 and $0.18, with an estimated average price of $0.13.

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co reduced to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 77.81%. The sale prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.93. The stock is now traded at around $30.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co still held 16,719 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co reduced to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.33%. The sale prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $341.810100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co still held 2,613 shares as of 2020-12-31.